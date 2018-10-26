South Africa's committed to protecting property rights - Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa used an investment summit on Friday to reassure investors that his government was committed to protecting property rights as it pursues plans to accelerate the pace of land redistribution.

“We are committed as government to pursuing a comprehensive approach to land and agrarian reform which ensures transformation, development and stability,” Ramaphosa said in his opening speech to the summit.

“Our approach reaffirms the constitutional protection of property rights. I want to reaffirm that South Africa is very, very committed to property rights.”