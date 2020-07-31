Bonds News
July 31, 2020 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy could contract 8.2% this year and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if it is hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections that also affects major trading partners, the OECD said on Friday.

If a second wave of infections is avoided, the economy will probably contract 7.5% in 2020 before rebounding 2.5% next year, the OECD said in its latest report on Africa’s most industrialised economy. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below