Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

South Africa's Absa PMI extends recovery in October

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recovered further in October, as some respondents suggested demand was approaching pre-COVID lockdown levels and businesses upped their inventories, a survey showed on Monday.

The index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in Africa’s most industrialised economy, rose to 60.9 points in October from a revised 58.5 points in September, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up