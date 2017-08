JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South Africa Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba laid an ambitious 14-point programme on Thursday to wrench the economy out of recession that included the sale of non-core assets and partial privatisation of state-owned firms.

Gigaba also said the government would reduce the issuance of guarantees to state companies, especially those extended for operational purposes. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)