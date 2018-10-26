Ramaphosa says S.Africa gets $20 billion of investment pledges at conference

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Investment commitments of almost 290 billion rand ($20 billion) into the South African economy were made at an investment conference on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

“This is going to give our country the lift it requires,” said Ramaphosa, who has staked his reputation on reviving the economy after a decade of stagnation.

“We are working to ensure we remove whatever blockages stand in the way of these investments.” ($1 = 14.5718 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)