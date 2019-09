PRETORIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 6.5% on Thursday in a unanimous decision.

The majority of economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the South African Reserve Bank would leave the rate on hold.

South Africa has seen benign inflation outcomes this year, but growth has been sluggish. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg, Writing by Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier, Editing by Angus MacSwan)