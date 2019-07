PRETORIA, July 18 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent, citing a downward trend in inflation.

Twenty-four of 30 economists polled by Reuters expected the rate to be lowered by that amount.

Thursday’s rate decision was unanimous. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Naledi Mashishi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)