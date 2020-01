PRETORIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a lower inflation forecasts and an improved risk profile.

The majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected no change in rates. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney Writing by Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier Editing Tim Cocks)