South Africa's central bank leaves repo rate at 6.5 percent

PRETORIA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank left its benchmark repo rate on hold at 6.5 percent on Thursday, saying that the bank would continue to be vigilant as the inflation outlook had deteriorated since its last meeting in July.

All bar one of the 26 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted that the rate would be left unchanged, as the bank's Monetary Policy Committee had to weigh inflation risks against a weak economy.