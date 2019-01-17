South Africa's central bank leaves repo rate at 6.75 percent

PRETORIA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged as expected at 6.75 percent on Thursday, saying it had taken note of an improvement in the near-term inflation outlook but overall risks to the outlook were moderately on the upside.

All 27 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted that the rate would be left unchanged, but said a hike was likely at its third meeting of the year in May.