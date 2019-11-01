Bonds News
November 1, 2019 / 9:51 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Moody's changes outlook on S.African sovereign rating to 'negative'

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s revised the outlook on South Africa’s last investment-grade credit rating from “stable” to “negative” on Friday, saying there had been a continued deterioration in the country’s economic growth trajectory and public debt burden.

The review, which affirmed the rating at ‘Baa3’, the lowest rung of investment grade, came days after a bleak mid-term budget statement that slashed this year’s growth forecast to 0.5% and showed government debt racing to more than 70% of gross domestic product by 2023. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Chris Reese)

