CAPE TOWN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ratings agencies are concerned about South Africa’s debt trajectory, economic growth and public sector wages, the director general of National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, said on Thursday.

Mogajane added that he spoke to all three of the big ratings agencies about Wednesday’s bleak mid-term budget statement, which forecast wider deficits and soaring debt. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Writing by Alexander Winning)