FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's national airline says needs 13 billion rand to avert crisis
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's national airline says needs 13 billion rand to avert crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned airliner says it will face a liquidity crisis if it does not receive a 13 billion rand ($976 million) cash injection from the Treasury to meet its debt obligations and cover operating costs, it said on Friday.

South African Airways (SAA) said in a financial plan presented to parliament that its modelling showed it was not generating enough cash but that it would turn a profit by 2019 on an EBITDA basis.

The airline also said debt maturities had been negotiated and extended to the end of September this year.

$1 = 13.3675 rand Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.