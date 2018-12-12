South Africa's retail sales up 2.2 percent year/year in October

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in October after increasing at a revised year-on-year rate of 0.6 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 0.6 percent in October. The September month-on-month figure was revised to a contraction of 0.7 percent. Sales were up 1.8 percent in the three months to the end of October compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)