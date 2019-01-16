Consumer Goods and Retail
South Africa's retail sales up 3.1 percent year/year in November

    JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 3.1 percent
year-on-year in November after increasing at a revised year-on-year rate of 2.1
percent in October, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
    
        Year/Year changes                                      
                                    November     October      Sept-Nov
                                                             
 General dealers                     3.7          0.7          1.6
                                                             
 Food, beverages, tobacco           -1.9         -1.7         -2.5
                                                             
 Pharmaceutical, medical goods       2.2          4.6          3.7
                                                             
 Textiles, clothing & footwear       4.2          2.0          2.2
                                                             
 Household furniture & appliances   13.5         10.4         11.5
                                                             
 Hardware, paint & glass            -2.4         -0.4         -2.2
                                                             
 All other retailers                 2.2          6.5          4.2
                                                             
 Total                               3.1          2.1          2.0
                                                             
 
 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Editing by James Macharia)
