South Africa's retail sales up 3.1 percent year/year in November

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in November after increasing at a revised year-on-year rate of 2.1 percent in October, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Year/Year changes November October Sept-Nov General dealers 3.7 0.7 1.6 Food, beverages, tobacco -1.9 -1.7 -2.5 Pharmaceutical, medical goods 2.2 4.6 3.7 Textiles, clothing & footwear 4.2 2.0 2.2 Household furniture & appliances 13.5 10.4 11.5 Hardware, paint & glass -2.4 -0.4 -2.2 All other retailers 2.2 6.5 4.2 Total 3.1 2.1 2.0 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)