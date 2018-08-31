South Africa's trade balance swings to deficit in July

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s trade balance swung to a deficit of 4.66 billion rand ($317 million) in July from a revised 11.89 billion rand surplus in June, data from the revenue agency showed on Friday.

Exports fell by 2.7 percent on a month-on-month basis to 107.07 billion rand in July, while imports increased by 13.8 percent to 111.72 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said in a statement. ($1 = 14.7243 rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)