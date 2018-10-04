South Africa's Ramaphosa says jobs plan will create 275,000 jobs a year

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that a gathering of top officials and business leaders had agreed on a package of measures that would create an additional 275,000 jobs a year.

Under pressure after the economy slipped into recession this year, Ramaphosa said the measures included boosting local procurement, an export drive and financial sector investments in black-owned industrial enterprises.