October 26, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Vedanta says will invest $700-$800 mln in South Africa smelter

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Vedanta is investing up to $800 million in a zinc smelter in South Africa, the head of its zinc unit Deshnee Naidoo said at an investment summit in Johannesburg on Friday.

Andile Sangqu, executive head of Anglo American South Africa, added at the same summit that his firm would invest 71.5 billion rand ($4.88 billion) in South Africa over the next five years.

$1 = 14.6400 rand Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia

