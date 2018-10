JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Vodacom said on Friday that it would invest 50 billion rand ($3 billion) in South Africa over the next five years.

The announcement was made at a conference to drum up investment in Africa’s most industrialised economy. ($1 = 14.5956 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)