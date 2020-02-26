South Africa's PSA union will not accept pay freeze or cuts

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Servants Association (PSA) union will not accept attempts by government to freeze or cut public sector employees’ wages, the union’s president Lufuno Mulaudzi told Reuters.

“We are not going to accept any attempt to cut wages or freeze wages of public servants. We are not on the same page with government, we are pulling in different directions,” Mulaudzi said. “If they persist, we won’t waste any time taking our members to the streets.” (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)