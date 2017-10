CAPE TOWN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Thursday it was difficult to predict how rating agencies would react to his maiden medium-term budget policy statement.

Outlining the government spending plans over the next three years on Wednesday, Gigaba flagged weaker growth expectations and rising government debt. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Toby Chopra)