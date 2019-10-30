Bonds News
October 30, 2019 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa projects wider budget deficits, higher debt

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa forecast wider budget deficits for the current 2019/20 fiscal year and the next two years amid weak economic growth, shortfalls in revenue and bailouts of struggling state-owned companies, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

In a medium-term budget policy statement, the Treasury said the budget deficit was likely to reach 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2019/20 fiscal year, which began in April, from a previous estimate of 4.5%. The projected deficit would be the highest since 2009/10.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Wendell Roelf, Mfuneko Toyana, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below