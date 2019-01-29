South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The South African government will soon debate whether to split up state power firm Eskom to make it financially viable, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

“Should Eskom be unbundled into generation, transmission and distribution as is the worldwide practice? That is a debate we are going to have soon. And it is going to go beyond a debate because we need very fast movement,” Gordhan said at a business conference in Johannesburg.