South African finance minister aims for Eskom funding bill on July 23

CAPE TOWN, July 11 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday he was considering introducing a special appropriation bill on July 23 to provide struggling state power firm Eskom with additional financial support for this year and next year.

Mboweni added that government would also provide financial support from the contingency reserve to ailing state firms South African Airways, weapons manufacturer Denel and the state broadcaster SABC.

“This additional financial support cannot be a blank cheque to these state-owned enterprises,” Mboweni told parliament on Thursday. “We really and truly cannot go on like this.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)