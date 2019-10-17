South African mid-term budget may come a day early -finance minister

PRETORIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that South Africa’s mid-term budget may be presented on Oct. 29, a day earlier than scheduled, to accommodate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s travel plans.

The mid-term budget covers fiscal planning for the coming three years.

“The ... budget policy statement is likely to be presented earlier than the 30th of October,” Mboweni told a meeting to discuss policy proposals on how to boost the economy.

“It turns out (Ramaphosa)... may be out of the country so we’re going to have to pull back the date.” (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)