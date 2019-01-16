South Africa's ANC will not tamper with central bank's independence - Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has no intention to tinker with the independence of the Reserve Bank, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday, after the party said the central bank should broaden its focus to boost employment and economic growth.

“There is no intention whatsoever to tamper or tinker with the independence of the central bank,” Ramaphosa said.

“The governing party is essentially saying we have got a burning platform with regard to employment, and we would like everyone to focus on the creation of jobs. Clearly there is nothing wrong with that,” he added. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Darren Schuettler)