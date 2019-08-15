South Africa's public debt is "becoming uncomfortable" - IMF official

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s public debt, which is approaching 60% of economic output - seen as a red line by ratings agencies, is reaching uncomfortable levels, an IMF official said on Thursday.

“South Africa has the highest level of debt in its history,” the International Monetary Fund’s senior resident representative in South Africa, Montfort Mlachila, told a conference in Johannesburg.

“This is actually quite concerning without a doubt,” he said. “The public debt trajectory is not favourable and becoming uncomfortable.” (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Hugh Lawson)