South Africa's Ramaphosa says committed to speedy economic reforms

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the African National Congress-led government will speed up economic reforms to move the country “out of a low growth economic scenario”.

Ramaphosa was speaking to investors in Johannesburg after the ANC was returned to power in last week’s elections but with a reduced majority in parliament.

“We have to embark on the reforms, speed up on them ... We are going to ensure that the certainty that investors want is there,” Ramaphosa said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Catherine Evan)