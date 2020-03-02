South Africa's Ramaphosa says "focused discussions" needed on public wage bill

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that “focused discussions” would be needed between the government and trade unions on ways to slow the rate at which public sector wages are growing.

Ramaphosa added that growth in the wage bill had been crowding out spending on capital projects for future economic growth and items that are critical for service delivery.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni proposed around 160 billion rand ($10.3 billion) of cuts to the public sector wage bill during a budget speech last week, prompting an angry response from labour unions. ($1 = 15.5494 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)