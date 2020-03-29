Bonds News
March 29, 2020 / 2:37 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

South Africa's treasury announces tax relief for business hit by coronavirus

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Treasury said on Sunday it was introducing a new tax subsidy of 500 rand ($28) per month to employers for the next four months to cushion financial losses suffered by firms due to the coronavirus.

In a statement the treasury said it would also permit businesses with revenue of 50 million rand or less to delay paying 20% of their employees’ tax liabilities over the next four months.

The measures would take effect on April 1, the treasury said in a statement. ($1 = 17.6250 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Louise Heavens)

