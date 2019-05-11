Market News
May 11, 2019 / 12:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Provisional results show S.Africa's ANC wins parliamentary election

PRETORIA, May 11 (Reuters) - The African National Congress retained control of South Africa’s parliament but its share of the vote fell, a rebuke from voters fed up with corruption scandals and racial inequalities that remain entrenched a generation after the party took power.

Provisional results on Saturday showed the ruling party took 57.51% of the votes in Wednesday’s general election.

The provisional results also showed the ANC won a tight provincial race in Gauteng, where South Africa’s biggest city and commercial centre Johannesburg and the administrative capital Pretoria are located, with 50.19% of the vote.

Reporting by Emma Rumney, Onke Ngcuka and Naledi Mashishi in Pretoria and Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans

