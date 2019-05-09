ANC takes commanding lead in South Africa's election but support ebbs

PRETORIA, May 10 (Reuters) - The African National Congress (ANC) strolled toward victory in South Africa’s election on Friday, partial results showed, though the party is on course for its worst performance in a national poll in its 25 years in government.

As of 2211 GMT, ballots in 69.98 percent of 22,925 voting districts had been counted. The tallies put the ANC on 56.61 percent in the parliamentary race, with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) on nearly 23 percent and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on nearly 10 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Alexander Winning Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Phil Berlowitz)