REFILE-South Africa to purchase 6,800 MW of solar, wind power, says energy minister

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Eskom will buy at least 6,800 megawatts of solar and wind power from independent power producers from 2022, energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Friday in the government’s online gazette.

“6,800 megawatts (MW) should be procured to be generated from renewable energy sources (PV and Wind)... for the years 2022 to 2024,” Mantashe said in the release.

PV stands for photo voltaic and refers to solar power.

The power will be purchased by state utility Eskom Holdings, minister said.