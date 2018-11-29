Basic Materials
November 29, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa to amend moratorium on gas, oil exploration licences - minerals minister

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa will amend a moratorium on gas and oil exploration licences implemented earlier this year to allow new exploration and production applications currently in the system to be granted, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

In June, Mantashe published a notice in the government gazette stating there would be a restriction on the granting of technical cooperation permits, exploration rights and production rights.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.