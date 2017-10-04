FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Eskom to appoint new board, CEO in November - cabinet minister
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 16 days ago

South Africa's Eskom to appoint new board, CEO in November - cabinet minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s scandal-plagued power supplier Eskom will appoint a new board and begin the search for a new chief executive at a special meeting in November, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Eskom, which is at the centre of allegations of improper dealings in government contracts, has suspended its chief executive and chief financial officer pending disciplinary hearings, both of whom have denied wrongdoing.

Many of the allegations are linked to a slew of leaked emails, which Reuters have not independently verified. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.