South Africa's Eskom to appoint new board, CEO in November - cabinet minister

CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s scandal-plagued power supplier Eskom will appoint a new board and begin the search for a new chief executive at a special meeting in November, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Eskom, which is at the centre of allegations of improper dealings in government contracts, has suspended its chief executive and chief financial officer pending disciplinary hearings, both of whom have denied wrongdoing.

Many of the allegations are linked to a slew of leaked emails, which Reuters have not independently verified. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)