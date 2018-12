LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The bonds of South African state-run power utility Eskom fell on Thursday, as worries about the firm’s financial health sparked talk of a government restructuring.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday that the government was looking at the option of a debt restructuring and will give more details in the new year.

Eskom’s 2028 maturing dollar-denomited bond fell as much as 2.3 cents to an all-time low. (Reporting by Marc Jones)