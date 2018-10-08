FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

S.Africa's Eskom won't need more government cash over next year - Minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South African state-owned power firm Eskom does not require government cash injections over the next 12 months, the country’s Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

Cash-strapped Eskom is critical to Africa’s most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90 percent of its power but is also one of its most indebted state firms.

“They (Eskom) have got enough liquidity for the next year, and they don’t require any cash from the government side,” Gordhan told Reuters on the sidelines of the FT Africa Summit in London.

He added that job losses weren’t currently on the table at the power firm either. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

