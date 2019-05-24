South Africa's Eskom CEO steps down for health reasons

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South Africa’s struggling power utility Eskom, Phakamani Hadebe, will step down at the end of July this year, the company’s board said on Friday.

Hadebe said he was stepping down for health reasons.

“It is no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health. In the best interests of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down,” Hadebe said in a statement.

The government appointed Hadebe as chief executive in May 2018, ending a string of interim appointments that stretched back to 2016.