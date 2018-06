JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Labour Court has issued an order declaring strikes by labour unions at struggling state power firm Eskom “unprotected and unlawful,” a registrar at the court told Reuters on Friday.

Eskom started controlled power blackouts on Thursday after workers protesting over pay hurt its ability to deliver electricity to Africa’s most industrialised economy. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)