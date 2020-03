LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Eskom’s dollar bonds dropped to nearly 14-month lows on Monday as the South African state power firm resumed nationwide powercuts.

The company’s August 2028 issue slipped 4.6 cents to 100.5 cents on the dollar, its lowest level since January 2019, while the August 2023 issue shed 3 cents, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexander Smith)