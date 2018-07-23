FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 23, 2018 / 10:34 AM / in 2 hours

South Africa's Eskom says loan covenants triggered after irregular expenditure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday some loan covenants were triggered after irregular expenditure of around 20 billion rand ($1.5 billion), which the cash-strapped firm reported in its latest financial results.

“Yes, it (the irregular expenditure) did trigger some loan covenants but we have engaged with the necessary lenders and obtained waivers,” Acting Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim said during Eskom’s results presentation. ($1 = 13.5036 rand) (Reporting by Alex Winning Writing Tanisha Heiberg Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.