Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 9:52 AM / a month ago

South Africa's Eskom signs $1.5 bln loan agreement with China

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom signed a $1.5 billion (19.6 billion rand) loan agreement with China Development Bank on Thursday to finance the Medupi coal power plant, its acting chief executive said..

"The conclusion of this second loan agreement continues to demonstrate financial market confidence in Eskom and South Africa notwithstanding the challenging market conditions," Eskom's Johnny Dladla told reporters at the signing ceremony.

Eskom's chief financial officer Anoj Singh said the Chinese loan would be paid back over 15 years. He expected Eskom's debt to peak at 500 billion rand, up from 300 billion rand currently. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)

