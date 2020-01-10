Interim chair for S.Africa's Eskom to be announced in due course - president

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that the resignation of Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza was a sad moment, and an announcement on his replacement would be made shortly.

“The minister of public enterprises will be making an announcement in due course about an interim replacement so that the leadership of Eskom will proceed,” he told delegates at a conference celebrating the 108th anniversary of the ruling African National Congress. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)