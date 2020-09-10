S.Africa's Eskom on track to replace generators at nuclear plant

CAPE TOWN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Thursday it was on track to install six new steam generators at its Koeberg nuclear power plant in 2021 as planned, with the first in transit and expected to arrive in Cape Town later this month.

The 4.3 billion rand ($258 million) project, which was unsuccessfully challenged in court by Westinghouse following its award to then French rival Areva, is seen as crucial for South African attempts to prolong Koeberg’s operations. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Jan Harvey)