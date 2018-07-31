South Africa faces power cuts as Eskom power units down - internal report

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - Fifteen units are currently down at nine South African power stations, taking over 6,000 megawatts of power or 13 percent of Eskom’s output off the national grid, an internal document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Eskom provides more than 90 percent of the power for Africa’s most industrialised economy, but the state-owned utility has been hit by labour unrest over wage talks as it tries to reverse a decade of financial decline by cutting costs.

Earlier, it warned there was a high risk of electricity cuts on Tuesday because of “unplanned outages”. Power cuts during the ongoing winter are likely to cause hardship for millions.