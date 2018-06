JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state power firm Eskom said controlled power outages would be imposed from 11:29-2100 local time (0929-1900 GMT) after protests over wages disrupted electricity supply.

Eskom, which produces more than 90 percent of South Africa’s power, is grappling with labour unrest over a wage dispute. It implemented power outages for the first time since 2015 on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)