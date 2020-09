JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would ramp up power cuts from 3 p.m local time (1300 GMT) because of exceptionally high demand.

Eskom has been implementing “stage 2” power cuts following breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations, but from 1300 GMT until 2000 GMT it will increase them to “stage 4,” which requires up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the grid. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)