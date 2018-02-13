FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

South Africa's power utility Eskom would have defaulted without PIC loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s biggest investment fund, said on Tuesday that without a 5 billion rand ($420 million) loan it advanced to cash-strapped utility Eskom, the utility would have defaulted on its existing debts with lenders.

The PIC, which holds a large chunk of government bonds and stakes in leading South African companies, said last week it had given the country’s sole power supplier the loan to fund the utility’s operations in February. ($1 = 11.9000 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

