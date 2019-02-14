S.Africa's Ramaphosa says Eskom split will minimise risks to economy

CAPE TOWN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that his government’s plan to split struggling state power firm Eskom into three entities would reduce risks to the economy by enabling better regulatory oversight and increasing competition.

“Restructuring will reduce the risk of a massive Eskom that at times has been termed ‘too big to fail’, placing government in a position where all our eggs are in one basket,” Ramaphosa said in a speech to parliament.

“It is not a path to privatisation,” he added, promising that a financial support package for Eskom would be accompanied by a far-reaching turnaround plan and that officials would hold consultations with trade unions. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Gareth Jones)