South Africa aims to complete Eskom split around 2022

PRETORIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Africa aims to complete the legal separation of loss-making state power utility Eskom into three units - generation, transmission and distribution - by around 2022, a government plan showed on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a state of the nation address in February that the government planned to split up Eskom, but there has been little detail about the timeframe.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told a news conference presenting the Eskom plan on Tuesday that the government was looking at various mechanisms to provide Eskom with additional debt relief. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)